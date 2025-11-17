These Are Your Favorite Copper-Colored Cars
In case you choose to avoid any news sources that report exclusively hard news, you may be surprised to learn that as of November 13, the United States no longer mints new pennies. That's right, the copper coin's days are numbered, so last week we asked you to share your favorite copper-colored cars to commemorate the demise of the penny. This is a list of some of my favorite answers, but there were plenty more great ones that aren't mentioned here, so feel free to go back and check out the other copper-colored cars worth celebrating.
I said my favorite copper-colored car is the easily forgotten Infiniti QX30 in the shade of Liquid Copper. I chose to celebrate this little-known Mercedes in an Infiniti wrapper for precisely that reason — it's easily forgotten and little known. I love its dramatic, swoopy looks, and the D-pillar that gives it a great hot hatchback profile, especially compared to its platform mate, the awkward first-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. Anywhoodle, these are some of my favorite comments sharing your favorite copper-colored cars.
Dodge Copperhead
Over the years, Chrysler regularly considered a baby Viper but never got past the concept stage, my personal favorite was the 1997 Dodge Copperhead which could have been a cool V6-powered Miata competitor a decade before the Pontiac Solstice. Instead we got the Prowler
Submitted by: Sam Abuelsamid
Pontiac Firebird
Jim Rockfords Pontiac. Not a standard Firebird color and could lean into gold but I think it looks as coppery as the Infiniti if not more.
Submitted by: Monsterajr1
Shelby Cobra
Shelby Cobra... got to see this one in person a few months ago at the Shelby Museum in Vegas. Pretty stunning to behold. Apparently surprisingly heavy.
Submitted by: cintocrunch1
Lexus LC500
The copper crest LC500. Just look at it, what a thing.
Submitted by: Ryan Brenn
Acura CL Type-S
One year color only – 2001 on the woefully overlooked Acura CL Type-S. Only 900 were made.
Submitted by: sclass88
Ford Thunderbird Diamond Jubilee Edition
The 1978 Ford Thunderbird Diamond Jubilee edition is more commonly associated with a metallic blue color, but was also available in "ember metallic," which I like a bit better because it's rarer, I'm a bit of a contrarian, and my dad had one this color in the '80s. Quintessential malaise.
Submitted by: Frosteeman
Infiniti FX45
You're so close with the infiniti but it's the wrong one.
The real OG copper car is the FX45 when it came out and it was a great SUV unlike the reskinned Mercedes FWD platform QC30.
Submitted by: fabey
Land Rover LR4
Best copper color and color name combo of all time: LR4 in ZANZIBAR!
Submitted by: Awesam
Toyota Van
Toyota Van is the answer.
Submitted by: MR999
Ford Taurus Wagon
I don't know if this counts but it's definitely the color of a penny that's been in your pocket for a while... The 1987 Ford Taurus Wagon in Metallic Sandalwood.
This might have been the best car color ever. It never looked dirty. It was my first station wagon and it just clicked- I've been a fan of wagons ever since but I've never had one in as good a color.
Submitted by: Buckfiddious