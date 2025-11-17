These Are Your Favorite Copper-Colored Cars

By Logan K. Carter
Front three quarters shot of a copper '78 Ford Thunderbird parked on asphalt in front of bare trees paulinpa/ Bring A Trailer

In case you choose to avoid any news sources that report exclusively hard news, you may be surprised to learn that as of November 13, the United States no longer mints new pennies. That's right, the copper coin's days are numbered, so last week we asked you to share your favorite copper-colored cars to commemorate the demise of the penny. This is a list of some of my favorite answers, but there were plenty more great ones that aren't mentioned here, so feel free to go back and check out the other copper-colored cars worth celebrating. 

I said my favorite copper-colored car is the easily forgotten Infiniti QX30 in the shade of Liquid Copper. I chose to celebrate this little-known Mercedes in an Infiniti wrapper for precisely that reason — it's easily forgotten and little known. I love its dramatic, swoopy looks, and the D-pillar that gives it a great hot hatchback profile, especially compared to its platform mate, the awkward first-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. Anywhoodle, these are some of my favorite comments sharing your favorite copper-colored cars. 

Dodge Copperhead

A front photo of the Chrysler Copperhead concept car inside the Petersen Museum's '80s and '90s exhibit in front of two other concept cars Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Over the years, Chrysler regularly considered a baby Viper but never got past the concept stage, my personal favorite was the 1997 Dodge Copperhead which could have been a cool V6-powered Miata competitor a decade before the Pontiac Solstice. Instead we got the Prowler

Submitted by: Sam Abuelsamid

Pontiac Firebird

Front three quarters shot of a bronze '78 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am parked on brick in front of a fence AmpMediaDenver/ HBrothers/ Bring A Trailer

Jim Rockfords Pontiac. Not a standard Firebird color and could lean into gold but I think it looks as coppery as the Infiniti if not more.

Submitted by: Monsterajr1

Shelby Cobra

Shelby Cobra... got to see this one in person a few months ago at the Shelby Museum in Vegas. Pretty stunning to behold. Apparently surprisingly heavy.

Submitted by: cintocrunch1

Lexus LC500

A rear three quarters shot of a Copper Crest Lexus LC500 parked next to grass in the rain Andy Kalmowitz/ Jalopnik

The copper crest LC500. Just look at it, what a thing.

Submitted by: Ryan Brenn

Acura CL Type-S

One year color only – 2001 on the woefully overlooked Acura CL Type-S. Only 900 were made.

Submitted by: sclass88

Ford Thunderbird Diamond Jubilee Edition

Front three quarters shot of a copper '78 Ford Thunderbird parked on asphalt in front of bare trees paulinpa/ Bring A Trailer

The 1978 Ford Thunderbird Diamond Jubilee edition is more commonly associated with a metallic blue color, but was also available in "ember metallic," which I like a bit better because it's rarer, I'm a bit of a contrarian, and my dad had one this color in the '80s. Quintessential malaise.

Submitted by: Frosteeman

Infiniti FX45

Front view of a copper Infiniti FX driving around a banked corner Infiniti

You're so close with the infiniti but it's the wrong one.

The real OG copper car is the FX45 when it came out and it was a great SUV unlike the reskinned Mercedes FWD platform QC30.

Submitted by: fabey

Land Rover LR4

Front three quarters shot of a copper Land Rover LR4 parked in front of a lake and trees PM_Terra/ Bring A Trailer

Best copper color and color name combo of all time: LR4 in ZANZIBAR!

Submitted by: Awesam

Toyota Van

Toyota Van is the answer.

Submitted by: MR999

Ford Taurus Wagon

Side view of a copperish '87 Ford Taurus wagon parked on concrete in front of a lawn and hedges mrvans/ Bring A Trailer

I don't know if this counts but it's definitely the color of a penny that's been in your pocket for a while... The 1987 Ford Taurus Wagon in Metallic Sandalwood.

This might have been the best car color ever. It never looked dirty. It was my first station wagon and it just clicked- I've been a fan of wagons ever since but I've never had one in as good a color.

Submitted by: Buckfiddious

Comment(s)

Recommended