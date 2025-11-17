These Are Your Favorite Copper-Colored Cars

In case you choose to avoid any news sources that report exclusively hard news, you may be surprised to learn that as of November 13, the United States no longer mints new pennies. That's right, the copper coin's days are numbered, so last week we asked you to share your favorite copper-colored cars to commemorate the demise of the penny. This is a list of some of my favorite answers, but there were plenty more great ones that aren't mentioned here, so feel free to go back and check out the other copper-colored cars worth celebrating.

I said my favorite copper-colored car is the easily forgotten Infiniti QX30 in the shade of Liquid Copper. I chose to celebrate this little-known Mercedes in an Infiniti wrapper for precisely that reason — it's easily forgotten and little known. I love its dramatic, swoopy looks, and the D-pillar that gives it a great hot hatchback profile, especially compared to its platform mate, the awkward first-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. Anywhoodle, these are some of my favorite comments sharing your favorite copper-colored cars.