How To Reverse Park Flawlessly Every Time

We're often accused of doing things backwards. That's why every morning we double-check in the mirror to make sure our shirt is on right. But one thing we do backwards on purpose is parking. If you don't back into your parking spots regularly, you really should give it a try. Once you're backed into a parking spot, leaving that spot is a breeze. For example, there's no craning your neck behind your shoulder both ways to make sure no one is coming. Oh, you have a backup camera? Don't rely on it when backing out of a spot. Its view doesn't reach far enough to either side to tell you whether a car is coming. So, as much as it may aggravate that crick in your neck, look behind you before backing your car out.

However, you don't need to worry about that if you've already backed into the spot. You have a much better view when exiting the spot, since you'll be leaving it head-first. Sure, you have to actually back into the spot to begin with, but that's much easier and safer than backing out.

The easiest way to back into a parking spot, in our opinion, is to start by driving away from the spot. Once the nose of your car gets past your spot, turn away from it so that your vehicle is pointing away from the spot. Then, put your car in reverse and cut your wheel back in the direction of the spot. Once you're lined up with the spot, straighten your wheels. Your Tesla Model Y might damage itself while remotely backing into a parking space, but once you reverse into a spot a couple of times yourself, it gets pretty easy.