Is It Really Illegal To Back Into Your Own Driveway In Some Towns?

The government of Jacksonville, Florida would like it very much if you wouldn't park unregistered cars in the city, thank you. The authorities will cite anyone they catch in possession of a vehicle without up-to-date registration and fine them accordingly. But a lot of residents with expired car registrations found a way to avoid getting caught, according to one councilman, who said a former code enforcement officer told people to back their cars into their driveways — because officials can't ticket what they don't see.

You see, Florida only requires that the rear of each vehicle have a license plate. So if you back your car in, the code enforcement officer can't see your plate, as the officers aren't allowed to walk onto private property.

The situation didn't sit well with City Councilman Warren Jones. He said broken-down unregistered cars were increasing "blight" across the city, so he proposed Bill 2015-377, banning residents from backing into their own driveways. It passed through multiple committees, but never became law.

There are plenty of examples of apartment complexes making rules against backing your car into a driveway or parking spot. Homeowners associations have even had cars towed from driveways because of expired tags. But we can't find another example of a local government trying to enact laws to govern which direction their residents park on their own property. Jacksonville would have set quite the precedent had this ordinance passed.