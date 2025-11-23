How To Remove A Stuck Oil Drain Plug

There are a few pros and cons of a DIY oil change. For instance, a stuck oil filter is one of the issues that can stump home mechanics. Fortunately, filters usually give way when employing specialty tools, some elbow grease, and tons of patience. Another thing to watch out for is a stuck oil drain plug, especially one with rounded edges that seems impossible to grab with an ordinary wrench. Draining the oil will be next to impossible if the drain plug remains stuck, and the problem can be exacerbated if the oil plug is leaking oil.

Before we proceed, a word of caution here: We're talking about old-school metal sumps and drain plugs, not plastic oil pans with single-use oil drain plugs. For starters, many plastic drain plugs are installed or removed by hand, which means that you shouldn't be able to overtighten them in the same way you could with a tool. We'll be discussing procedures to remove a stuck metal drain plug from an aluminum or metal oil pan, so keep this in mind before moving forward.

Let's start with the basics. A tried-and-true method is to grab a combination wrench and use the box-end to grip and turn the oil drain plug counterclockwise. Remember, lefty loosey, righty tighty is the way to go, because you don't want to further tighten an already stuck plug. Place the box-end of the wrench over the plug and give it a couple of whacks with your palm. With some luck, it should break loose without further drama.