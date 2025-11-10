How To Remove A Stuck Oil Filter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing can turn a pleasant weekend DIY project into a sweaty, laborious ordeal like a stuck oil filter. It should normally turn counterclockwise with moderate effort if you're using your hands or a standard loop-type oil filter wrench. But if it doesn't budge after copious huffing, puffing, and swearing, you'll probably need to do something more drastic or unconventional to remove the darn thing, like this man who spent three days removing the oil filter from his '65 Plymouth Barracuda.

Your engine's oil filter can get stubbornly glued to the housing due to overtightening or failure to lubricate the filter's rubber gasket before installation. That's why we don't recommend using a tool to tighten the oil filter. Using your hands is enough, whether your car's engine has a standard cellulose or a more expensive synthetic oil filter.

If you insist on using a wrench, take it easy with the torque and do not exceed one-half to three-quarters of a turn when tightening. Applying some oil to the filter lip before screwing it into the housing is necessary to lubricate the rubber gasket, ensuring a tighter seal and preventing it from getting stuck come the next oil change.

Other factors that may contribute to the oil filter getting stuck include rust, corrosion, or a deformed filter casing. In any case, below are some helpful tools and techniques to (hopefully) put an end to your oil filter miseries.