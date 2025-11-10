How To Remove A Stuck Oil Filter
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Nothing can turn a pleasant weekend DIY project into a sweaty, laborious ordeal like a stuck oil filter. It should normally turn counterclockwise with moderate effort if you're using your hands or a standard loop-type oil filter wrench. But if it doesn't budge after copious huffing, puffing, and swearing, you'll probably need to do something more drastic or unconventional to remove the darn thing, like this man who spent three days removing the oil filter from his '65 Plymouth Barracuda.
Your engine's oil filter can get stubbornly glued to the housing due to overtightening or failure to lubricate the filter's rubber gasket before installation. That's why we don't recommend using a tool to tighten the oil filter. Using your hands is enough, whether your car's engine has a standard cellulose or a more expensive synthetic oil filter.
If you insist on using a wrench, take it easy with the torque and do not exceed one-half to three-quarters of a turn when tightening. Applying some oil to the filter lip before screwing it into the housing is necessary to lubricate the rubber gasket, ensuring a tighter seal and preventing it from getting stuck come the next oil change.
Other factors that may contribute to the oil filter getting stuck include rust, corrosion, or a deformed filter casing. In any case, below are some helpful tools and techniques to (hopefully) put an end to your oil filter miseries.
Start simple: rubber gloves and sandpaper
Let's start with the basics. Some oil filters are located in the tightest of spaces under the hood, so a fiddly wrench might not be the best tool. But if your hands can fit, putting on a set of rubber gloves (yes, the type for gardening or crafts) usually provides enough grip on the filter housing to unstick it and turn it loose.
First, spray some penetrating oil around the filter base to loosen rust, dirt, grime, or any other debris that might be causing it to get stuck. Next, put on the rubber gloves, grip the filter tightly, and turn counterclockwise. If you don't have gloves, a large piece of coarse sandpaper might do the trick. Wrap the coarse end of the sandpaper around the oil filter and give it a turn.
If there's enough space, grab a swivel-type filter wrench, insert it over the sandpaper-wrapped filter housing, and turn. The added grip of the sandpaper and leverage from the filter wrench are usually enough to break it loose.
Bringing out the big guns
If the oil filter remains glued to the housing despite using gloves or sandpaper, it's time to reach for a specialty tool, like the Workpro 12" Adjustable Oil Filter Pliers. These pliers have long, anti-slip handles and grippy jaws for better leverage. White it may not be the best solution in extremely tight spaces, this is one tool we'd try when faced with a stubborn oil filter that won't unscrew using conventional methods.
You can also use the Workpro Universal Magnetic Oil Filter Wrench. It has a strong, magnetic base and rotating legs to grab onto the oil filter like a scared toddler grips its mother's hand. What's more, you can turn it using a square socket driver or a basic 5/8-inch wrench. The rotating legs adjust to any size oil filter, and the compact design is ideal for tight working spaces.
If custom filter removal tools don't work, there are two choices left, and they're neither pretty nor subtle. You can puncture the oil filter using a large screwdriver and twist it loose, but you'll probably make a mess. The other option is to remove the oil filter adapter housing, which you'll most likely need to do if the oil filter ends up getting squished or torn up. If you're not confident in your wrenching skills, a mechanic can help remove the housing and the stuck filter.
How to prevent an oil filter from getting stuck
Yes, there are things you can do to avoid the headaches of removing a stuck oil filter. In addition to lubricating the filter gasket with fresh oil and avoiding tools that could cause overtightening, it's a good idea to clean the mounting surface with a shop cloth or microfiber towel before inserting the new filter. Removing dirt, corrosion, or leftover gasket material will ensure the new gasket fits cleanly.
Timely oil and filter changes are a surefire way to prevent a stuck oil filter. Not changing the oil frequently causes sludge buildup, and that sludge can accumulate on the oil filter, too, gumming up the threads and leaving it stuck. Remember that both time and mileage should be considered when planning your car's next oil change. Most cars recommend an oil change every 5,000 miles or 3 months, whichever comes first. Refer to the owner's manual for your car to be doubly sure.