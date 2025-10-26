The Evolution Of The Roundabout And How It Came To America

Many Americans think roundabouts are confusing, and even robotaxies get perplexed by roundabouts. In some parts of the United States, they are about as well-liked as root canals, though studies have shown that public opinion often changes once roundabouts are installed. Why? Because roundabouts are safer than other types of intersections and help keep traffic flowing.

How did roundabouts finally make their way into the U.S.? Oh, but that's the wrong question. You see, it assumes that roundabouts weren't in America to begin with. The question really should be, "How did they come back to the U.S.?"

Actually, the first roundabout for cars was built in the U.S., in New York City, to be exact. While round intersections and traffic circles of different sorts had been around since at least the 18th century, none were really designed for cars. That changed in 1905 with the installation of Columbus Circle in NYC. Soon, other American communities started adopting traffic circles, which would evolve into rotaries by the 1930s. However, they became unpopular in the U.S. by the 1950s because they were causing accidents and traffic jams.

In the 1960s, the British realized that the problem wasn't traffic circles themselves, but how they had been managed. So, they made them smaller and instituted a simple change in the right-of-way rules, and suddenly, roundabouts were reducing accidents and traffic congestion. America stubbornly refused to re-adopt round intersections until the 1990s, but it hasn't looked back since then, installing over 11,000 of them, as of this writing.