Jimmie Johnson Is The 8th Worst Driver In The NASCAR Cup Series, According To iRacing Studios

This is where things get complicated. A driver's on-track results aren't solely based on their ability. Jimmie Johnson wasn't the driver he once was when he retired from full-time competition after the 2020 season. He finished 18th in points in his last two full-time seasons, still a far cry from being the 40th-highest-rated driver in NASCAR 25. Ignoring his third-place finish in this year's Daytona 500, 40th is roughly where Johnson is today as a part-timer with Legacy Motor Club. The team he co-owns simply isn't the same operation as Hendrick Motorsports, and that has to be reflected in his driver rating.

iRacing Studios seemingly plotted every active Cup Series driver on a curve from 40 to 100. William Byron received a perfect 100 rating as the 2025 regular season champion and back-to-back Daytona 500 winner, despite not having a Cup Series championship on his resume. Byron is simply the best driver on a week-to-week basis right now. The developer did the same in the other series featured in the game, such as the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the ARCA Menards Series. For example, this year's ARCA champion Brenden Queen was given a 99 rating. I doubt that Queen would be a 99 when graded against the Cup Series field.