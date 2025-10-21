Toyota Made A HEMI Engine Six Decades Ago, And Nobody Noticed

Despite what clever branding may have tricked you into thinking over the past two decades, hemi engines are not exclusive to what are now Stellantis-owned brands. Although "HEMI' has been adorning hot Dodge and Chrysler models for as long as you can remember, there is a much richer and deeper history to that word. It's now essentially just a trim level, anyway, as modern hemi engines aren't even that.

See, hemi is short for hemispherical, and it refers to the shape of the engine's combustion chamber. Modern hemi engines don't sport such combustion chambers, so they aren't true hemis — the word has become more of a branding exercise. However, before this, Chrysler was producing genuine hemi engines, and it wasn't alone. Despite the spotlight always being shone on Chrysler's engine offerings, Toyota had also been busy developing its own hemi. This wasn't some bizarre one-off creation that never saw the green light for production, either; it was produced over several decades, and found a home in some of the Japanese giant's most prestigious models.

Toyota's hemi V8 first arrived on the scene in 1963, under the hood of the all-new Crown sedan at the Tokyo Motor Show. This model was developed to provide Japanese businessmen something Japanese they could float about in, as opposed to having to choose an imported luxury car. Sporting hemispherical combustion chambers, Toyota's engine — initially codenamed V — was a true hemi, much like the Chrysler FirePower engines that inspired its creation.