These Are The Deadliest States For American Drivers, According To The IIHS
While driving is such an ordinary part of life, many people lose their lives each year as a result of vehicle-related accidents. In fact, the World Health Organization estimates that road-related injuries are a leading cause of death among children and young adults aged 5 to 29 years. Although technology has cushioned the dangers of driving in the U.S., there are still worrisome rates of fatalities, but these figures vary from state to state. The underlying reasons vary, too: While some states are notorious for having dangerous roads, others have particularly bad drivers.
To sum it up, we looked at the data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), which regularly conducts research into vehicle safety in the U.S. When the IIHS examined vehicle crashes in 2023, the organization reported the number of deaths per state relative to population and miles traveled. Using this data, we've compiled a list of the states with the highest fatality rates per capita, including those issues that make their roads particularly dangerous. And so, these are the deadliest states for American drivers, according to the IIHS, in ascending order.
Louisiana
First off, is Louisiana, which, according to the IIHS, recorded 17.7 deaths per 100,000 residents and 1.46 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.
Interstate 10, the most-traveled road in Louisiana, accounts for the most fatal crashes and the highest number of fatalities, followed by U.S. Route 190, Interstate 20, and U.S. Route 90. Many factors play into the high crash rates. Interstate 10, for instance, is the longest highway in the state. It links four cities and is often traveled by tourists and truckers. U.S. Route 90, on the other hand, has drunk driving problems, with 42% of its fatal crashes involving a drunk driver.
These figures aren't so surprising when you also consider the state of Louisiana's roads. According to Consumer Affairs, it has the fourth-worst roads in the U.S., with 38.2% of its urban roads and 21.2% of its rural roads in poor condition. From 2015 to 2017 alone, more than 2,000 people in Louisiana died from fatal road crashes.
Kentucky
With 18.0 deaths per 100,000 residents, Kentucky ranks as the ninth deadliest state for motorists. The IIHS also estimates the deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled at 1.66. A look at other relevant data reveals that highway safety has remained a persistent problem in the state over the years. In 2022, vehicle crash fatalities were at 744, a 7.6% decrease from the previous year and the first decrease since 2018, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (via ABC). However, a year later, this number rose again to 814, the highest in six years.
Unlike Louisiana, Kentucky doesn't appear to have a major road quality problem. Instead, driver behaviour largely contributes to road accident casualties. Reports showed that of the fatalities occurring in 2022, 57% of these involved a failure to use seatbelts, while in 15% of these cases, there was alcohol use. The rate of collisions is also notably high, with a report showing that one out of every 22 licensed drivers in Kentucky was involved in a traffic collision in a single year.
Montana
Also among America's deadliest states for motorists is Montana. Even though the number of crash-related deaths is relatively low, given the state's small population, according to the IIHS, the death rate per capita amounts to a rate of 18.4 deaths per 1000,000 people.
Some roads in Montana are more dangerous than others. For instance, Interstate 90, which runs across the southern region of the state, sees many accidents: Within a five-year period, there were seven fatal crashes and eight fatalities on this road. Also notorious is U.S. Highway 191, known for its fast-paced traffic, potholes, and narrow lanes. However, unlike many states in the U.S., where crashes are concentrated in urban areas, Montana's crashes are more widely distributed, with the majority occurring in rural areas.
But it's not just the roads; data from Consumer Affairs reveals that Montana is among the top five states with the worst road rage: 35% of fatalities in the state are a result of aggressive or careless driving. Montana also has concerning rates of drunk driving, linked to 34% of its fatalities.
Tennessee
Tennessee averaged 18.6 deaths per 100,000 people in 2023, according to the IIHS. While the roads in Tennessee are generally in good shape, the state is home to some of the most traveled highways in the country, and many roads see a heavy influx of commuters, truck drivers, and tourists. These factors make its roads vulnerable to overspeeding, limited visibility, and problematic driver behaviour.
Distracted driving, in particular, is a common problem in Tennessee. Reports by the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reveal (via 6 News) that the rate of distracted driving in Tennessee is five times higher than the national average. This is also supported by a Consumer Affairs report that ranks Knoxville second for the highest rate of fatal crashes caused by bad driving. Fortunately, there are now efforts by authorities to eliminate crash fatalities by the year 2040, targeting some of the state's most dangerous intersections through a road safety project called "Vision Zero."
Alabama
IIHS data reports that Alabama recorded 974 deaths from vehicle crashes in 2023, which amounts to a rate of 19.1 deaths per 100,000 residents. Alabama's roads are generally in good condition, yet the state is also home to some roads and highways that have many fatalities for a variety of reasons. One of the most notorious is U.S. Route 431, also known as "Highway to Hell". This road has frequent lane changes and sudden stops that require drivers to navigate it with caution. It also features steep hills and narrow curves, with some areas also lacking adequate visibility.
Perhaps even worse is Interstate 65, which has been dubbed the most loathsome highway in Alabama. It is a critical commercial route in the state, and so receives a lot of traffic. As a result, it is constantly plagued by vehicle congestion, making driving on it a real pain. In addition, there are frequent construction projects across various sections of the road, worsening traffic flow. It is estimated that, on average, 33 people die yearly on this road in vehicle accidents.
Arkansas
Arkansas ranks in fifth place for America's deadliest roads. The state has more than 3 million residents, and in 2023, saw about 19.4 deaths per 100,000 people resulting from motor vehicle crashes, according to IIHS data.
It's worth noting that Arkansas has seen improvement in the past few years. According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI), in 2022, the state had 21.1 deaths per 100,000 people and placed fourth nationwide for the deadliest states for motorists. However, when looking at the rates over the past decade, the rate of fatalities has actually increased by up to 30%, according to a report by TRIP (via ABC).
Many of the fatal accidents in Arkansas occur in rural regions. Areas like Monroe, Lawrence, Calhoun, Chicot, and Newton have the highest rates of fatalities annually. The main causes of these accidents, however, are related to poor driver behaviour. While examining the annual roadway fatalities, ACHI found that in 50% of fatalities, vehicle occupants weren't using restraints. In 20% of these cases, speeding was a factor.
South Carolina
South Carolina making it to the list may not be too surprising. The state lies along the Atlantic Coast and features a number of busy interstate roads. As a result, many of its highways suffer heavy congestion. According to IIHS, South Carolina had 1,047 vehicle-related deaths in 2023, and the death rate per capita sits at 19.5 for every 100,000 people.
Driver behaviour is a significant contributor to South Carolina's road safety. Charleston has some of the worst drivers in America, according to Consumer Affairs, which noted that it had the 11th highest rate of speed-related fatalities. In addition, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety has acknowledged that distracted driving contributes to as many as 20,000 crashes in the state.
Although its roads now appear to be in better condition, South Carolina was once ranked on our list of states with the worst roads in the country. Indeed, in 2019, some potholes in the South Carolina stretch of I-95 were reportedly deep enough to cause serious damage to vehicles.
New Mexico
The third deadliest state for American Drivers in the U.S. is New Mexico, with the death rate resulting from car crashes sitting at 20.7 for every 100,000 residents, per IIHS data. According to Consumer Affairs, New Mexico ranks worst overall for road conditions, with 41.7% of its urban roads and 30.7% of its rural roads in bad condition. TRIP also reports that vehicle owners spend up to $1,075 annually on additional operating costs related to poor roads.
Many of New Mexico's most dangerous stretches are found in Albuquerque, including Interstate 40 and Central Avenue. Central Avenue was once named the deadliest stretch of road in New Mexico. Interstate 25, which is known for its heavy traffic and busy surroundings, also features some of the highest rates of vehicle crashes.
It's also worth noting that New Mexico ranks as the second-worst U.S. state for road rage. The rate of traffic accidents involving gun violence in the state is four times the national average, while aggressive or careless driving accounts for 38.4% of traffic fatalities.
Wyoming
Wyoming has only about half a million residents, but according to IIHS, the state recorded 24.7 vehicle crash-related deaths per 100,000 people in 2023. Given the state's sparse population and relatively low traffic levels, its high fatality rate might come as a surprise. But these very features are what contribute to its accident levels. Its vast, uninterrupted stretches of road allow drivers to feel a sense of freedom and unintentionally exceed speed limits. A 2024 report by the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported that over the past five years, speed-related crashes constituted 20.8% of all crashes.
One problem is that many drivers in the state fail to factor in weather conditions, which can make driving much more complex. There can be sudden high winds and snow squalls, creating dangerous, icy roads. Such conditions make stopping in time harder than usual. It also doesn't help that the remote roads don't have quick access to emergency response. Furthermore, due to its rural nature, Wyoming also sees a significant amount of wildlife-related crashes. In 2024, there were more than 2,000 reported wildlife crashes.
Mississippi
Topping the list of the deadliest states to drive in is Mississippi. According to IIHS, this state has the highest death rate per capita, with 24.7 deaths for every 100,000 people. There isn't a single reason for this, but to start with, the state's rural nature is a pretty big factor: 27.6% of Mississippi's 18,000 miles of rural roads are in poor condition.
A report showed that Mississippi's rural non-interstate roads have 4.5 times as many fatalities as its urban and interstate highways. But even the urban roads are not in great shape, as 40.9% of them are in poor condition, and so overall, Mississippi is considered to have the second-worst road conditions in the country. The state's natural geological terrain has also been identified as a key problem for road conditions. Much of Central Mississippi's roads sit on a type of soil known as Yazoo clay, which easily expands and contracts based on weather conditions, and can cause severe surface deformations over time.