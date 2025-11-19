While driving is such an ordinary part of life, many people lose their lives each year as a result of vehicle-related accidents. In fact, the World Health Organization estimates that road-related injuries are a leading cause of death among children and young adults aged 5 to 29 years. Although technology has cushioned the dangers of driving in the U.S., there are still worrisome rates of fatalities, but these figures vary from state to state. The underlying reasons vary, too: While some states are notorious for having dangerous roads, others have particularly bad drivers.

To sum it up, we looked at the data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), which regularly conducts research into vehicle safety in the U.S. When the IIHS examined vehicle crashes in 2023, the organization reported the number of deaths per state relative to population and miles traveled. Using this data, we've compiled a list of the states with the highest fatality rates per capita, including those issues that make their roads particularly dangerous. And so, these are the deadliest states for American drivers, according to the IIHS, in ascending order.