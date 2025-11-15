'The Crew Motorfest' Plans To Tell Its Jovial Version Of BMW History

It's been two years since the release of "The Crew Motorfest" and Ubisoft Ivory Tower is still producing content updates for its open-world arcade racer. The developer kicked off the game's third year last week by expanding its partnership with BMW. Alongside a lineup of modern and historic BMW vehicles, players can also experience a playlist of events focused on underground street racing right now.

Full disclosure: Ubisoft flew me to Lyon, France and paid for my hotel so I could tour Ubisoft Ivory Tower and preview the slated content for The Crew Motorfest.

"The Crew Motorfest" will feature a playlist of BMW-themed events that will explore and honor the German manufacturer's history. The playlist's hero car will be the new 2026 M2 CS, exclusive to the game, but will star cars dating all the way back to the 1972 BMW 3.0 CSL, a sports coupe that won six European Touring Car Championships during the '70s. That's not all that racing fans will have to look forward to, as they will be able to drive the BMW M Hybrid V8, the automaker's current top-class Le Mans competitor. The playlist, hosted by BMW Classic spokesperson Marc Thiesbürger, will launch on January 7, 2026.