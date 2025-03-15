Here's How A Sebring Win 50 Years Ago Set BMW And Bob Lutz Up For Success In America

Bob Lutz only spent three years at BMW, but he had already earned a reputation for being the brash go-getter kind of executive who gets things done, and set the company on the path that would take it to where it is today. When Alpina developed a lightweight version of the company's large coupe, Lutz pushed the company to build the 1,000 homologation units needed to be eligible for Group 2 racing so that it could fight against the Ford Capri and Porsche 911 RSR on even ground, and later build a Group 4 racer with the silhouette "Batmobile" CSL. He made sure BMW picked up Neerpasch as competition director for the brand, stolen from Ford. It was also Lutz who was in charge of pushing BMW to develop its own distribution in North America. Lutz himself left for Ford in the middle of 1974, but the die was already cast and the chips were down. Within a week of each other, BMW concluded its legal dealings with Hoffman officially kicking off BMWNA, and won the 12 Hours of Sebring, both huge wins for the brand.

The 1975 12 Hours of Sebring was a straight fight between Porsche and BMW for the win. With two cars from the factory M team in the race, BMW set the #24 car of Hans Stuck and Sam Posey out as a hare to run as fast as possible in order to push the leading Brumos Porsche to its breaking point, a strategy which worked, but also caused that BMW to fail in the process. The #25 car of Brian Redman and Alan Moffat, meanwhile, was intended to run a more steady pace to bring the car home and ideally take the win. Brian Redman apparently committed the largest share of the driving, putting in seven hours behind the wheel during the twelve-hour race. The remaining five hours were given to Moffat and, once their car exploded, Stuck and Posey sat in for stints as well. While the #25 struggled with alternator issues late in the race, the team of four ultimately went on to take the win by over three laps, with the rest of the podium made up of privateer Porsches. That feat was made all the more monumental by the fact that a full 16 Porsche 911 RSRs had entered the race that year.