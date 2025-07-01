The Big One Collects Half The NASCAR Field At Atlanta, A Track Redesigned To Cause Huge Wrecks Like This

Hometown hero Chase Elliott would go on to win the race, his first victory this season, punching his ticket to the playoffs. As a sign of the carnage, Kyle Larson was the highest placed of this season's race winners in 17th. He too was involved in the Big One.

While the chaotic nature of the drafting track is entertaining, it creates an environment where winning the race feels like a lottery. Yes, there's clearly a level of skill involved if it's a small club of drivers who consistently find themselves at the front of these things. However, the drafting specialists are often wiped out in the Big One. Your chances of surviving a massive wreck are solely based on where you are when one starts. That's not skill, that's luck.

SMI's decision to reconfigure Atlanta, now officially called EchoPark Speedway after a seven-year naming rights deal, was an unnecessary move for attention. The current NextGen rules package has proven to be transcendent at the style of track that Atlanta once was. The 1.5-mile intermediate cookie cutters were once derided as boring and undeservedly clogging up the schedule. Now, they produce some of the best racing in the Cup Series, all without pack racing. In 2024, Kansas Speedway produced the closest finish in NASCAR history with 0.001 seconds between first and second.