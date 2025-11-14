Catching Asteroids In A Bag Could Be The New Panning For Gold

When intrepid entrepreneurs discover that there are trillions of dollars' worth of ore just hurtling through space, they see an opportunity. There's only one problem. How do you move these high-priced rocks to Earth to sell? TransAstra, a Los Angeles startup, is working to capture asteroids in an inflatable bag. Yes, bagging up the rocks. The company's Capture Bag was tested on the International Space Station last month. Besides the dreams of Klondike in the stars, the bag would have other practical applications, such as trapping space debris.

TransAstra states that it's developing Capture Bags in six sizes. According to CNN, the sizes range from micro to super jumbo. The second-smallest size was successfully tested in an ISS airlock. The yard-wide device successfully inflated and then closed in a microgravity vacuum. The startup has much larger ambitions with plans for its largest bag to be capable of snatching a 10,000-ton asteroid. TransAstra already has a dozen ground-based telescopes searching for mining-suitable asteroids. The telescopes are called Sutter after Sutter's Mill, a less-than-subtle reference to the California Gold Rush and its origin site. Company founder Joel Sercel said: