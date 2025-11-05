China Delays Spacecraft Return Indefinitely Over Debris Damage Fears

Given the high-risk and high-profile nature of spaceflight, no national space program can afford to take risks when ensuring the safety of its crew during missions. The China National Space Administration announced on Wednesday that the return of Shenzhou-20 from its Tiangong space station has been delayed due to suspected debris impact damage to the spacecraft. The three taikonauts will remain in space without a set alternative return date while the agency assesses the situation.

China's space agency initially planned for Shenzhou-20 to return on November 5 with a parachute landing in Inner Mongolia, concluding their six-month stay in low Earth orbit. Coincidentally, the mission included spacewalks to install additional shielding onto Tiangong. Shenzhou-21 launched last Friday with the scheduled replacement crew. According to CNN, a televised handover ceremony had already taken place with the taikonauts set to take command.Shenzhou-20 commander Chen Dong said, "We are about to return to Earth, and now I am handing over the hatch key that symbolizes the right to maintain operations on this Chinese space station to you."