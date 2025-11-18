5 Of The World's Longest Bridges You Can Drive Across

Trigger warning: If you suffer from gephyrophobia — a fear of bridges — you may want to stop reading right now. We're going to be talking about driving on some of the longest bridges in the world, and, as experts point out, the phobia is serious. The fear can be so intense that some places with large bridges have escort programs where you can arrange to have police personnel drive you over their bridges. The Delaware River and Bay Authority Police Department says that about 450 drivers take advantage of the service each year to navigate the Delaware Memorial Bridge. On the other hand, watching big trucks try to go under low bridges is kind of satisfying, and they can create some of the best bridge wreck videos of all time.

As for the bridges themselves, the absolute longest ones in the world are designed for trains, not cars, so you won't see them here. But don't worry, we won't leave you hanging — there are five train bridges that are longer than the longest road bridge, with the Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge in China leading the way at more than 102 miles. It's more than three times longer than the longest drivable bridge in the world.