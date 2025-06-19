Thailand's $1.2 Billion F1 Race Will Be The Most Expensive Ever

Despite the image of glitz and glamour associated with Formula 1, it isn't private or corporate wealth that keeps the world's fastest sport on the road — it's the checkbook of nations. Thailand's government announced on Tuesday that it set aside $1.2 billion for its bid to bring the world championship to Bangkok. The figure would give the Thai Grand Prix a claim to the opulent title of the most expensive event in motorsport history, dwarfing $500 million spent to establish a race on the Las Vegas Strip.

It's more difficult now than ever before to win a coveted spot on the crowded F1 calendar. The current annual 24-race odyssey is pushing race teams to a logistical breakpoint. However, Formula One Management is equally tempted to expand the schedule and rake in more revenue from sanctioning fees. While the Thai event hasn't been confirmed by F1's commercial rights holder, the commitment of $1.2 billion makes it almost certain that F1 will be racing on the streets of Bangkok by 2028, according to Autosport.

The planned race didn't materialize out of thin air but was the result of a process that mirrored the negotiations for a royal arranged marriage during the 18th century. Srettha Thavisin, Thailand's then-Prime Minister, visited the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last year and held talks with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. In March, Domenicali visited Bangkok to meet with Thavisin's successor, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, with Alex Albon in tow. I imagine bringing the country's sole F1 driver to the visit wasn't coincidental.