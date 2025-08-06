199 MPH Autobahn Speeder Gets 3-Month Driving Ban

Despite popular belief, roughly 30% of Germany's Autobahns have enforced speed limits, primarily on stretches near cities or that are consistently congestion bottlenecks. German police revealed this week that a Porsche Panamera driver got caught on radar going 199 miles per hour in July. While authorities didn't release the driver's age or name, they noted that the speeder received a $1,047 fine, a three-month suspension of his license as well as two points on his license.

The Panamera driver was clocked by police in a 75-mph zone on the A2 autobahn near Burg in Saxony-Anhalt, about 80 miles west of Berlin. The 199 mph infraction was a record for the mobile radar enforcement trailer stationed on the roadside, according to the AP. For those of you who have never driven in Germany, the fines and penalties on the Autobahn increase on two different curves depending on whether the infraction is in an urban or rural area. The fines are steeper in urban areas, but both curves have the same thresholds for points and suspensions. No matter where you are, you will get a one-month driving ban for being 19 mph over the limit.