These Transmissions Can Handle 1000 HP (Or More)

When we talk about 1,000-plus horsepower engines outside of topics like Ford's CEO wanting to build a 1,000 horsepower beast to win Dakar, we discuss power, torque outputs, engine size, and technology. What many people often overlook is the gearbox, which is a critical piece that transmits those heady horsepower numbers to the pavement. While a gearbox has a simple role, executing it is monumentally difficult, especially when it comes to high-performance engines. To be able to handle all that stress, the transmission has to either be a beefed-up unit or have clever technology to coax all that power through.

Why do we need a beefy transmission? Why can't a stock gearbox be used to transmit 1000-plus horsepower and four-digit torque figures? That's because rotating parts of a gearbox, such as the clutch plates, gears, and shafts, will be subjected to exponential twisting forces. You'll end up fracturing the gear teeth, causing gear shaft failure and burning clutch plates.

A gearbox capable of handling this kind of performance is more than a beefed-up unit. It's a re-engineered marvel, often featuring steel billet components, advanced metallurgy, exotic clutch materials, and cutting-edge hydraulics. Here are some gearboxes that can handle anything, from exotic hypercar performance to peak performance builds.