Waymos Can Take Freeways In The Bay Area, Los Angeles, And Phoenix Starting Today

Automotive enthusiasts often shudder when they imagine a world where cars drive themselves, but I don't think that necessarily needs to be the case. We already have cars that drive themselves in some cities, including one where I live, and honestly I'm a proponent of the technology if it takes inattentive, impatient, impulsive, and potentially impaired drivers off of public roads. One of the most well-known robotaxi companies, Waymo, announced today that its autonomous Jaguar i-Paces will officially be capable of taking riders on freeways in the San Francisco Bay Area, in Los Angeles, California and Phoenix, Arizona.

Waymos have completed over 50 million miles of driverless rides across its service areas, and yet its crash statistics are remarkably low. In fact, Ars Technica reviewed Waymo's crash data and found that the vast majority of crashes involving a Waymo were caused by other cars rear-ending, side swiping, and crossing the centerline to hit the autonomous vehicles.