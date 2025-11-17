What's The Difference Between GM's L86 & L87 Engines?

The biggest difference between L86s and L87s is that L86s have occasional complaints and 28,000 L87 failures happened before GM recalled 600,000 trucks in the U.S. alone. The 2014-2018 L86 and 2019-current L87 engines are part of Chevrolet's Gen-V LT "small-block" V8 family. Sorry for the quotes, but people love arguing about Chevy's small-block V8 architecture and whether LS and LT engines are successors or part of the same lineage. Anywho, L86s and L87s are 6.2-liter overhead valve — or pushrod, if you prefer — V8s with aluminum blocks and heads, direct injection, variable valve timing, and oil-jet piston cooling. They each produce 420 hp and 460 pound-feet of torque.

The 6.2-liter V8s in Corvettes and Camaros are called "LT1," which is a name pilfered from the '70s Gen-I and '90s Gen-II 350s. GM loves reusing classic engine designations to make it hard to find the exact V8 you want in a Google search. Trucks get the L83 (which was also the moniker of the Cross-Fire Injection Gen-I 350 in '82 and '84 Corvettes) in 5.3-liter displacement, as well as the 6.2-liter L86 and L87. The truck engines also feature "EcoTec3" branding.

Where the L86 and L87 differ is in efficiency-managing technology. L86s have Active Fuel Management (AFM) that shuts off four cylinders under light loads. L87s have Dynamic Fuel Management (DFM) and can operate on whatever cylinders they want, which can be as few as two. Unlike the L86, L87s also gained automatic start/stop capability. Oh, and thousands of L87s have grenaded themselves because of failed connecting rods and crankshaft main bearings, that's another difference. And yet J.D. Power featured Chevrolet Silverados and Tahoes in its 2023 Dependability Awards, even though that year is in the heart of L87 problem territory.