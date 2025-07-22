California Introduces Apprenticeship Program To Fill Auto Tech Shortage

Fixing cars is a tough business, one that takes a lot of experience and expertise to know every in and out of both newer cars and older models. Many experienced techs are now retiring, and California auto dealers have a solution to the brain drain; apprenticeships. The California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) has announced a partnership with the Automotive Apprenticeship Group (AAG) to enable aspiring techs to learn on the job rather than going to school first.

The shortage of qualified service techs is a problem everywhere. CNCDA says there are 400,000 job openings nationwide, and California dealers in particular are facing a shortage of 5,000 technicians. This is part of the reason why your next repair might be more expensive. The looming switch from internal combustion to electric vehicles makes this even more severe. Older, experienced techs are retiring, and younger people are not replacing them as they have in the past. CNCDA cites a misperception of limited opportunities for advancement and low wages as the reason.

While other programs, like Ford's, have incentivized tech school students, this one would bring people into dealer service areas immediately. The two-year program will pay apprentices a fair wage, require no out-of-pocket expenses, and provide tools and a computer for e-learning. Apprentices will earn a U.S. Department of Labor certification upon completion. The AAG will take care of all the logistics, both for apprentices and dealers.

Potential candidates can apply online for consideration. The program is open to anyone, but may particularly appeal to people 18 to 30 years old who have not attended college. It's a way to start a lucrative career in the automotive industry without getting buried in student debt.