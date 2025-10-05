The U.S. States With The Strictest Underglow Light Laws

A neon glow emanating from beneath one of the best Mitsubishi Eclipses can make every drive feel like a midnight street race. It looks and feels badass. But while gearheads and enthusiasts may celebrate your style, the real world cops are less forgiving.

Underglow lights are basically decorative neon or LED tubes or strips mounted underneath a car, casting colorful halos on the pavement. Back in the '90s, the old-school kits used fragile glass neon tubes, which looked amazing but shattered easily. Today, slim LED strips do the heavy lifting. These lights are brighter and more durable and offer a rainbow of programmable color options.

Certain hues, though, have always been a problem. Blue and red are off-limits almost everywhere, because they're reserved for emergency vehicles. Green often falls into the same bucket. You don't want a slammed Integra pretending to be a fire truck or the cops.

The origins of underglow lights date back to the early days of import tuner car culture, when it was a way to make cars look futuristic under city lights. By the time "The Fast and the Furious" and "Need for Speed" hit, underglow lights exploded into mainstream car culture. Suddenly, every Pep Boys parking lot had a few Civics glowing purple. It was style, rebellion, and a little bit of theater all in one. The problem is, while the glow looked good in motion, state legislatures weren't impressed.

Many U.S. states prohibit the use of underglow lights. States like Massachusetts, Illinois, and Washington all have laws making these mods illegal, and you could receive a fine for breaking the rules. Other states allow underglow lights to an extent. Here's what you need to know.