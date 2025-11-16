Why Boeing Built The 747SP: The Short 747 With Long-Range Power

The main changes to the 747 began with removing sections of the fuselage, followed by a redesign of the center section. In the end, the body of the 747SP was more than 48 feet shorter than that of the 747, and its overall length was about 47 feet shorter.

Boeing also redesigned the complex flaps of the 747, further getting rid of their housings. The horizontal and vertical stabilizers, along with the rudder, were also modified. When all the changes, large and small, were added up, the 747SP came out to be about 45,000 pounds lighter — when empty — than a 747-200 of the time. Inside, the plane's passenger capacity shrunk to about 280 people. Yet what didn't change was the 747's four turbofan engines, each capable of 46,500 pounds of thrust. As a result, when Boeing put an early 747SP to the test in 1975, it set a new world record for quickest nonstop flight between New York and Tokyo. The plane took only 13 hours and 33 minutes to carry its 200 passengers over the nearly 7,000-mile distance — and it still had plenty of fuel left over.

True, the demand for the 747SP was never all that great — with only 45 built — but at least two have remained in service in 2025 (perhaps they still use floppy disks for software updates). Pratt & Whitney Canada flies a pair of them to test new engines, which makes sense. Pratt & Whitney was an original engine supplier for the 747SP project, along with Rolls-Royce.