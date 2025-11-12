At $50,500, Would You Tell This Restored 1972 Alfa Romeo 2000 GTV To GTFO?

Back in the day, Alfa Romeo handled saloon styling in-house, but entrusted the lines of its sexier coupes to outside design houses. Today's Nice Price or No Dice GTV has two doors and beautiful Bertone styling. Claimed to be fully restored, it comes with a fashion-label price tag, which is now in our house for review.

There are times when it's appropriate to cut loose. Contrastingly, there are other times when calm and sensible fit the bill. Slow and steady, after all, wins the race, or so we've been told.

The 2013 Ford Fusion SE that meandered its way to us yesterday handily offered a little bit from column 'A' and a curated selection from column 'B' in balance of the two measures. The Ford's out-of-the-ballpark styling and surprising to find six-speed manual transmission were its party pieces, while the four doors and modestly endowed 1.6-liter Ecoboost engine reined things in before they got too crazy. A $6,800 price tag put a bow on the top of this full-featured Fusion, and earned the car a solid 76% Nice Price win for its troubles.