Why Do Porsches Have The Ignition On The Left?

On March 29, 2019, Wall Street Journal readers were topping off their morning espressos and adjusting their power ties when they came across an article titled, "The Real Reason Porsche Ignitions Are Left of the Wheel." The gist is, the narrative that left-of-wheel ignitions facilitated faster starts in pre-1970 Le Mans races is malarkey. Rather, placing the ignition on the left stemmed from a need to save wire in early road-going Porsche 356s because resources were precious in postwar Germany, and Porsche kept it there (most of the time) out of tradition. Well, consider the bombshell dropped.

The specifics of the Le Mans-optimized placement are this: Before 1970, drivers in the 24 Hours of Le Mans would stand on the track, wait for the drop of the flag, sprint to their cars, start them, and take off. By placing the ignition on the left, Porsche allegedly saved drivers valuable seconds as they gripped the shift lever with their right hands and inserted the key with their left.

Two incidents led to the practice being abolished: an accident in 1968 that likely stemmed from driver Willy Mairesse improperly shutting the door on his Ford GT40, and a protestful slow saunter in 1969 from Jacky Ickx, who was barely buckled when other cars had already taken off, yet managed to win the race . By 1970, drivers were already seated at the start, and in 1971, the race used a rolling start.

So if key placement was, well, key to victory, that must mean most pre-1970 Porsche Le Mans cars had keys on the left, right? Well, no. They may be on the left in your average roadgoing fun-to-drive Porsche 356 Super 90 Coupe, but that's not the case for the vast majority of Le Mans Porsches.