Mercedes Electric Semi Truck Delivers Backwards Load To Break New World Record

This week Mercedes-Benz Trucks set a new record for driving a load over the road entirely in reverse, as well as a closed course record for continuous reversing. The driver, Marco Hellgrewe, described as a German Armed Forces officer and "truck enthusiast" was picked to reverse the brand new all-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 to set the records, and absolutely delivered. The day began at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben where Marco pushed the truck in reverse for a new record of 124.7 kilometers without stopping. Once that record had been achieved, Marco drove out onto the public streets, still in reverse, and drove over 30 kilometers from Oschersleben to the new Daimler Truck Global Parts Center in Halberstadt.

The key to breaking a new record in reversing a tractor trailer is taking your time and having a police escort. The 30 kilometer drive in reverse took around two hours to complete, meaning the truck was travelling at just under 10 miles per hour for the entirety of the journey.

"For me, a big dream has come true: to drive a long distance in reverse on public roads with an all-electric truck and semitrailer. And even being able to do it with the electric flagship eActros 600 from Mercedes-Benz Trucks – which has now become my second home, so to speak," says Hellgrewe.