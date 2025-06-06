Mercedes Electric Semi Truck Delivers Backwards Load To Break New World Record
This week Mercedes-Benz Trucks set a new record for driving a load over the road entirely in reverse, as well as a closed course record for continuous reversing. The driver, Marco Hellgrewe, described as a German Armed Forces officer and "truck enthusiast" was picked to reverse the brand new all-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 to set the records, and absolutely delivered. The day began at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben where Marco pushed the truck in reverse for a new record of 124.7 kilometers without stopping. Once that record had been achieved, Marco drove out onto the public streets, still in reverse, and drove over 30 kilometers from Oschersleben to the new Daimler Truck Global Parts Center in Halberstadt.
The key to breaking a new record in reversing a tractor trailer is taking your time and having a police escort. The 30 kilometer drive in reverse took around two hours to complete, meaning the truck was travelling at just under 10 miles per hour for the entirety of the journey.
"For me, a big dream has come true: to drive a long distance in reverse on public roads with an all-electric truck and semitrailer. And even being able to do it with the electric flagship eActros 600 from Mercedes-Benz Trucks – which has now become my second home, so to speak," says Hellgrewe.
Backin' up
This isn't the first time a reverse record has been broken in recent years, though it's probably the biggest and heaviest of the ones we have covered. Back in 2018 Audi and ABT Schaeffler built an electric RS3 that went 130 miles per hour in reverse, which was absolutely trounced by the Rimac Nevera in 2023 setting a reverse top speed of 171.34 miles per hour. The prior tractor trailer reverse distance record was set by an Irish farmer in 2017, running almost 21 kilometers backing up.
Mercedes-Benz Trucks worked with the mayor of Halberstadt for this project with both parties seeking attention for road safety, electrification, and "truck driver image." Truck drivers are essential to the mechanics of everyday life, bringing the things we need to live from wherever they're made to wherever we are. The job is a tough one with long hours and challenging working conditions, and truckers are vital to any functional economy. The talent that it takes to drive a big rig in the tight confines of any European city must be commended, but to do the whole thing in reverse must be on a completely different level. I'm seriously impressed, how about you?