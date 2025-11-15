Who Built Air Force One Before Boeing Took Over?

Air Force One is a strong candidate for the most recognizable plane on the planet. The white and blue Boeing VC-25, based on the 747, has carried the President of the United States since 1987. The iconic livery itself has a longer lineage, dating back to the 707-based VC-137C first used by John F. Kennedy in 1962. Despite such a lengthy tenure, Boeing hasn't always been the manufacturer of the presidential aircraft.

The official transition for air travel was a matter of both convenience and necessity for the American president. Teddy Roosevelt was the first president to fly on a plane in 1910. However, he had left office the year before and the rudimentary Wright Flyer wasn't suitable for long-distance travel. His fifth cousin, Franklin D. Roosevelt, would be the first president to fly while in office. In 1943, FDR flew across the Atlantic Ocean to the Casablanca Conference during World War II. According to "The Presidential Aircraft," the plane was a Boeing 314 Clipper flying boat, known as the Dixie Clipper. With German U-boats prowling the sea lanes across the Atlantic, flying was deemed safer than sailing on USS Potomac, the then-presidential yacht.

As the Dixie Clipper moniker implies, the plane was crewed by Pan Am. The historic airline christened all of its aircraft "Clippers." This relationship with the unofficial flag carrier would quickly end as the United States Army Air Forces successfully advised the Commander-in-Chief to convert a military Consolidated C-87, named Guess Where II, for use as an executive transport aircraft.