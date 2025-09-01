The First Air Force One Had A Custom-Built Elevator For FDR's Wheelchair

Roosevelt used the Sacred Cow only once, for his February 1945 trip to the Yalta Conference in Crimea. He traveled there to meet Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin in what would be his final international summit before his death in April. Despite its limited use by Roosevelt, the aircraft quickly became associated with the expanding role of the presidency in global affairs.

When Harry S. Truman (whom General Motors had a grudge against) succeeded Roosevelt, the Sacred Cow remained in service. Truman used it frequently and even turned it into a stage for a defining moment in American military history. On July 26, 1947, Truman signed the National Security Act aboard the Sacred Cow, creating the CIA, the National Military Establishment (later renamed the Department of Defense), and the U.S. Air Force as an independent service branch. So the Sacred Cow is often called the birthplace of the Air Force.

The aircraft could hold 15 passengers in addition to its seven-person crew, giving it enough capacity for key advisers but still cramped compared to later Air Force One jets. Later in 1947, Truman replaced the Skymaster with the larger VC-118, the Independence, a DC-6 decorated with an eagle motif. The Independence was pressurized, had more powerful engines, and could hold 24 passengers. Still, the Sacred Cow's role in both wartime diplomacy and the creation of the Air Force makes it unique. It showed how aircraft could be extensions of the Oval Office.