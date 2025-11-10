Norway Discovers Its Chinese-Made Buses Can Be Remotely Turned Off By The Manufacturer

European transport authorities are concerned after a Norwegian operator discovered a security vulnerability in Chinese-made Yutong electric buses, which could allow for the remote shutdown of the buses, according to the Associated Press. Norwegian transport operator Ruter conducted security tests underground, where no outside signals could penetrate, and discovered a previously unknown system enabling over-the-air updates and remote diagnostics. Further investigation revealed that, although security camera footage was inaccessible and the bus could not be driven remotely, it was still possible to shut down the drive system, even while the bus was in motion. There are no known instances of this actually occurring, but even the possibility has raised some security eyebrows. From AP:

"Following this testing, Ruter moves from concern to concrete knowledge about how we can implement security systems that protect us against unwanted activity or hacking of the bus's data systems," Ruter CEO Bernt Reitan Jenssen said in a statement.

Carscoops elaborates that Ruter discovered Romanian SIM cards in the buses, enabling them to connect to the outside world. Romania is a member of the European Union, and using SIM cards from there ensures not only connectivity with other EU countries but also compliance with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which imposes strict data privacy regulations on anyone doing business in the EU. Ruter considered removing these SIM cards from Yutong buses to close this security gap, but ultimately decided not to since other necessary systems could be adversely affected.

In a statement to The Guardian, Yutong said it "strictly complies with the applicable laws, regulations, and industry standards of the locations where its vehicles operate." It also affirmed that data from vehicles operating in the EU was stored on an Amazon Web Services server in Frankfurt, Germany, rather than being transferred to Chinese servers.