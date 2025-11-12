You Thought These EVs Were Coming To The US, But Now They're Off The Table
Remember when all the car companies seemed to be going crazy for electric vehicles? They were all trying to add EVs to their lineups — sometimes even appropriating the names of older classics, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, or replacing iconic gas models altogether, like the Dodge Charger. Well, those days are long gone. The American market has cooled on EVs, tariffs on EVs and essential parts are through the roof, and the $7,500 federal tax credit has expired. In fact, some automakers were already scaling back their EV plans last year.
That means several EVs you might have expected to see will not make it to American dealerships. These models include the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee, Ram 1500 REV, the planned electric three-row SUV by Ford, two electric sedans by Nissan, the Maserati MC20 Folgore, the Honda three-row electric SUV, and the Volkswagen ID.7, among others. Plus, there are no plans for a 2026 Nissan Ariya in the United States and Ford is thinking about canceling the F-150 Lightning.
We feel like we should mention the new Tesla Roadster here. No, it has not been officially canceled, and you can still find a page to reserve it on the Tesla website. But its prototype was revealed in 2017, and it was supposed to be launched in 2020. Then it was delayed until 2021. Here it is near the end of 2025 and — surprise, surprise — no Roadster. Not even an update. Of course, Tesla has been overpromising and underdelivering a lot lately as lead times for new products often get, you know, elongated. But at least a new promised launch time that's sure to be broken would be nice. Don't worry, though, Tesla is happy to take your $50,000 reservation in the meantime.
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee (and good riddance)
Look, we're not opposed to an eventual shift to electric vehicles. We are fond of the planet Earth, after all. It's got all the best restaurants. But we cannot put into words the rage we felt back when Dodge announced it was replacing two of the last few gas-driven American muscle cars, the Charger and Challenger, with electric versions –not adding electric versions, but replacing these iconic models altogether. Even if the environmentalists' dream happens and eventually every new consumer vehicle on the globe has to be electric, the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger should be among the very last American cars to go.
Thankfully, Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge, came to its senses and brought back the ICE-driven Charger we all know and love. But that also means it canceled plans for the new electrified Dodge Charger Daytona SRT.
We think, if introduced correctly, EV versions of the Charger and Challenger could have existed alongside the gas versions. Looking at the example of the Ford Mustang, the Mach-E has been actually outselling the real Mustang lately (setting off another trigger for our rage). To be fair, the Mach-E isn't really an electric version of the Mustang. But we think it goes to show there's enough room for gas and electric vehicles that share the same name.
Ram 1500 REV (sort of)
In 2023, Ram was all in on its first full-size EV pickup truck, the Ram 1500 REV. It even featured it in a Super Bowl commercial and everything. Ram's plans included two battery versions (sound familiar, Elon?), one with an approximate 350-mile range, and another with a 500-mile range. Two years later, plans changed to just the 350-mile range (sounding really familiar, now). Then, less than a year later, Ram scrapped plans for the truck entirely.
Why wouldn't Ram pursue a full-size pickup EV? Isn't Ford doing well with the F-150 Lightning? According to The Wall Street Journal, Ford is thinking about discontinuing the Lightning. Even though the F-150 Lightning's sales are up year-over-year, outpacing the industry in the EV market, outselling every other EV pickup, including the Cybertruck, it is still not meeting expectations. Yes, it's outpacing the industry, but the EV market is nevertheless taking a downward turn.
Stellantis, Ram's parent company, has seen which way the wind is blowing, and decided to shelve the EV version of the Ram 1500 entirely. Entirely, that is, except for the name. The Ram 1500 REV name will now be given to a gas-powered, electric range-extended pickup, not a full EV version. You can't let all that Super Bowl ad money go to waste, after all.
Ford's three-row electric SUV
You might find it surprising that Ford is looking at scrapping the F-150 Lightning, considering the relatively brisk sales numbers for that pickup and the Mustang Mach-E. But the fact is that Ford's EV division is not profitable. The WSJ notes Ford has lost $13 billion since 2023 on its EVs, so it is understandably less enthusiastic about starting new EV product lines.
Another casualty of this change has been the all-electric three-row SUV that Ford had planned. But Ford announced last year that it would not be going forward with that vehicle. As InsideEVs reported, Ford's CFO John Lawler said that the company looked at things like competition, pricing, how big the battery would need to be, and "could not put together a vehicle that met our requirement being profitable in the first 12 months of launch."
That's not to say that Ford has abandoned plans for EVs altogether. There is, as of this writing, no official announcement of the Lightning's cancellation. As far as we know, the Mach-E is still slated for continued production and Ford is going ahead with plans for electric commercial vehicles.
Nissan electric sedans and maybe its electric crossover SUVs
Nissan had big plans for its plant in Canton, Mississippi. At one point, those plans included 5 EV models, gradually released over time. But this April, the company revealed in a statement to Car and Driver that it was cancelling plans for two new electrified sedans, suggesting it would concentrate on two new crossover SUV EVs, codenamed PZ1K and PZ1J.
Nissan has now decided to postpone production of those two vehicles by 10 months, citing market concerns. This doesn't make us hopeful about the future of those SUVs. What exactly does Nissan expect to change about the U.S. EV market in 10 months?
Nissan itself doesn't exactly seem optimistic about the near future of the EV market. In addition to cancelling EV sedans and postponing the new SUVs, Nissan has also paused U.S. production of the 2026 Ariya, with no confirmation of production for the 2027 model year. That leaves the Leaf as Nissan's sole EV for the 2026 model year. For now, you can still find the 2025 Ariya for sale, and the 2026 model will be available in Japan. But, if you're in the U.S., no 2026 Ariya for you!
Maserati MC20 Folgore
When you think of the name Maserati, electric vehicles may not come to mind, especially when it comes to the MC20. Well, Maserati found out that its customers don't associate the MC20 with electric propulsion, either. It had planned to produce an EV version of the MC20, the MC20 Folgore, which was supposed to have a trimotor that could crank out 700 horsepower and go from zero to 60 in less than two seconds.
But apparently Maserati's customers weren't having it — the company found that its customer base preferred the gas engine and wasn't ready to switch, so it scrapped plans for the electric supercar. We guess drivers who buy the MC20 will just have to do with its V6 engine and its measly 621 hp.
Things look a little bleak for EVs in America, but we don't think they're going anywhere anytime soon. It's just that the market for them is not what automakers expected. We expect demand to pick up again, though at a more measured pace, if EV prices ever match the affordability of equivalent gas-driven cars and if more charging stations are built. For right now, though, what's affordable to consumers may not be profitable for automakers when it comes to EVs. But we'll have to wait to see what the future has in store for electrified vehicles.