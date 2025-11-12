You Thought These EVs Were Coming To The US, But Now They're Off The Table

Remember when all the car companies seemed to be going crazy for electric vehicles? They were all trying to add EVs to their lineups — sometimes even appropriating the names of older classics, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, or replacing iconic gas models altogether, like the Dodge Charger. Well, those days are long gone. The American market has cooled on EVs, tariffs on EVs and essential parts are through the roof, and the $7,500 federal tax credit has expired. In fact, some automakers were already scaling back their EV plans last year.

That means several EVs you might have expected to see will not make it to American dealerships. These models include the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee, Ram 1500 REV, the planned electric three-row SUV by Ford, two electric sedans by Nissan, the Maserati MC20 Folgore, the Honda three-row electric SUV, and the Volkswagen ID.7, among others. Plus, there are no plans for a 2026 Nissan Ariya in the United States and Ford is thinking about canceling the F-150 Lightning.

We feel like we should mention the new Tesla Roadster here. No, it has not been officially canceled, and you can still find a page to reserve it on the Tesla website. But its prototype was revealed in 2017, and it was supposed to be launched in 2020. Then it was delayed until 2021. Here it is near the end of 2025 and — surprise, surprise — no Roadster. Not even an update. Of course, Tesla has been overpromising and underdelivering a lot lately as lead times for new products often get, you know, elongated. But at least a new promised launch time that's sure to be broken would be nice. Don't worry, though, Tesla is happy to take your $50,000 reservation in the meantime.