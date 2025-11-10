Polestar 5 Is Coming To 'Gran Turismo 7' With The Help Of A Real-Life Race Car Driver

The newest car to join the "Gran Turismo 7" stable will be the Polestar 5, coming this December in a free update for players on both PlayStation 4 and PS5. The announcement was made at the Los Angeles stop of the Gran Turismo World Series, a global esports racing tournament with the goal of launching sim racers toward real-life racing careers. In addition to the Polestar 5 being added to the game — part of a partnership that is "set to continue over multiple years" — there will be a special time trial event in the game, the winner of which will get flown to Fukuoka, Japan, to attend the World Finals of the GT World Series.

Gran Turismo series producer Kazunori Yamauchi says he has "long been impressed by Polestar cars for their advanced, clean, and elegant designs." While the Polestar 5 is just a production car (albeit one with up to 884 horsepower), I wouldn't be surprised if this partnership will result in a made-up Vision Gran Turismo car soon, and the addition of other models. Polestar is still working on the 6 roadster, which would be pretty fun in the game.