Airport Lounge Chaos Sparked By Exploding Power Bank Inside Man's Pocket

Airline passengers typically have to wait until they're at cruising altitude to be in an enclosed space with jet engine fumes or an exploding electronic device. Customers inside a Qantas business lounge at the Melbourne Airport got a special treat on Thursday when a power bank caught fire in a man's pocket. The man was hospitalized with minor burns to his leg and fingers. He was the only person injured as the lounge was quickly evacuated by staff.

The lounge at Melbourne Airport was filled with around 150 people when the power bank went up in flames. According to NBC News, eyewitnesses saw a dramatic scene as the man's jacket burned and the battery acid went "flying everywhere." It could've been far worse if it hadn't happened in a lounge with airline staff on hand to immediately respond. Leanne Tonkes, an Australian filmmaker, was in the lounge during the incident and posted about it on Instagram. Her caption read, "Quick thinking from the man who jumped in to help and the staff who got him in the shower and everyone else out of the lounge."