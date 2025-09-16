Toxic Fume Leaks On Planes Making Both Passengers And Crew Horribly Sick

When you get on a plane, you know you run the risk of sitting next to a yapper, or you might encounter one of those sick freaks who goes to the bathroom barefoot. Heck, even though the odds of it happening are minuscule, you know there's even the small chance the plane might crash. One thing you probably don't expect, though, is to be poisoned by the air on board, leaving your brain looking like you just got ear-holed by Dick Butkus in his prime. And yet, it happens. In fact, it's been happening for more than a decade, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The culprit is what's known as a fume event, and it occurs when toxic fumes from jet engines make their way into the cockpit or cabin. It's also made possible because the air you breathe on board is pulled through the engine via a system known as "bleed air" that's used on essentially every modern commercial plane, aside from the Boeing 787. And while the WSJ found reports of fume events dating at least as far back as 2010, in recent years, they've been happening more frequently, with thousands of incidents reported — particularly on Airbus A320s.

From the WSJ: