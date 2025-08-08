Plane Cabin Fills With Toxic Smoke As Power Bank Catches Fire Over The Ocean, Hours Away From Landing

It can be annoying to deal with all the rules about lithium batteries on planes, but wouldn't you know it, the airlines actually have good reasons for those rules. A recent KLM flight just showed us one of those reasons after a power bank caught fire, filling the cabin with toxic smoke while the plane was still over the Atlantic Ocean, four hours from its destination, CBS News reports. It's the kind of thing you know in the back of your head could possibly happen, but at the same time, it had to be absolutely terrifying to be on board while it happened.

The good news is, the plane itself didn't catch fire, and a flight attendant was able to put out the portable phone charger fire pretty quickly with the help of a fire extinguisher. The flight from São Paulo, Brazil, was also able to continue on to its destination in Amsterdam instead of rerouting somewhere else. So at least the terrified passengers didn't end up dealing with a massive travel delay in another country. The plane reportedly landed safely, too, and so far no injuries have been reported.

KLM has since issued a statement, saying, "Smoke was detected on board due to a burning power bank. The crew quickly extinguished the device, following established safety procedures."