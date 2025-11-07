Aftermarket Self-Driving Systems Are A Menace To Your Safety

Aftermarket advanced drive assistance system have been making some noise for a while now. It could be a hacker turned CEO driving around with CNET, a couple running a Prius cross-country hardly ever touching the steering wheel, or any of the dozens of reviews on Youtube.

But let's be clear: this isn't true self-driving. Not even close. What we're talking about are SAE Level 2 systems. You in the driver's seat are responsible, morally and legally. Your hands and feet need to be ready, your eyes need to be on the road. End of story.

This is where the whole thing starts to get a bit sideways. These types of devices have found a regulatory gray-area, leaving potential legal and financial liability to their customers in the wake of it all. As usual, it's a bit more complicated than it seems on the surface. Like Icarus, the closer to the sun you get, the more it starts to fall apart — let's dig in.