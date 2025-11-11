Why Boeing Didn't Stick With One Engine Option For The 787

Despite some significant safety concerns — including those stemming from the deadly Air India Boeing 787 crash in June 2025 — the so-called Dreamliner remains a popular choice for airlines today. Boeing has delivered more than 1,175 Dreamliners through April of this year, and these jets have carried more than a billion passengers.

There are two engines available for the 787 family: General Electric's GEnx-1B and Rolls-Royce's Trent 1000. Each has its own unique strengths, so giving customers a choice allows them to pick the power plant best suited for specific routes. Airlines also might already have experience repairing or maintaining a given engine, and the choice lets them keep their operations consistent.

Another benefit of Boeing's strategy is that it expands availability; If one engine-maker is having supply chain problems, the other may be able to fill its place. That way, Boeing won't have all of its jet-powered eggs in one basket. Beyond customer appeal and risk management, though, is there any real difference between the GEnx-1B and the Trent 1000? Let's find out!