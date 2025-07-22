Ozzy Osbourne Crashed A Ferrari After Getting His Driver's License On His 19th Attempt

The Prince of Darkness has shuffled off this mortal coil. Ozzy Osbourne died on Tuesday morning at the age of 76. The legendary Black Sabbath frontman played the band's farewell benefit concert just earlier this month in his hometown of Birmingham, England. Osbourne had a lifelong love for cars despite his tumultuous relationship with driving. He notoriously gave up driving after crashing a brand new Ferrari 458 Italia in 2010.

The original members of Black Sabbath reunited for the final time on July 5, when Ozzy performed on a throne for 45,000 fans, raising nearly $190 million for a local children's hospital, children's palliative care and Parkinson's disease research. Osbourne himself was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019 and lost the ability to walk in the years afterward. In an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, Ozzy admitted that he was truly done with touring after spending over half a century entertaining fans. He wanted to retire and spend time with his grandkids. After his death, the Osbourne family released a statement reading:

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."