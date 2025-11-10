Can China's New C919 Jet Really Compete With Boeing And Airbus?

For decades, the commercial aviation market has been dominated by two major airline companies: Boeing and Airbus. China wants to change the game. Its state-owned planemaker, Comac, developed the C919 jet to directly compete with the workhorses of the aviation world, the Boeing 737 and the Airbus A320 series. The C919 was successfully brought into service by China Eastern Airlines in 2023, and so far, they have already received hundreds of orders, the majority of which were placed by Chinese airlines.

Nevertheless, the C919 still has a long way to go before it can actually stand tall with these giants of the aviation world. Beyond China, it is not yet authorized to fly in the US or Europe. Those approvals could take several more years. Beyond that, while Comac has demonstrated its ability to construct a fully functioning aircraft, manufacturing hundreds of them over a short period is a different ballgame altogether. Boeing and Airbus possess decades of supply chains, global service networks, and a trusted reputation with airlines. Comac isn't even close to achieving that level of production yet.

Still, there's some hope. Since Boeing is tangled in production issues and Airbus is already sold out for the decade on its narrowbody liners, there is a potential opening in the market for Comac to enter through — if it can manage to amp up its production to meet the current demands of the industry.