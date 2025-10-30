Why The Chevy Camaro Emblem Looks Like A French Flag

Red, white, and blue are three colors that mean a lot of things to a lot of people. For people in 29 different countries, it represents the three colors on their flag. For Americans, it might remind them of the Star-Spangled Banner — or one of their nation's most beloved muscle cars.

Last year, we had to bid adieu to the Chevrolet Camaro once again. During its nine-year production span, the car's sixth generation came in all shapes and sizes, ranging from the 2.0-liter Ecotec inline-4 to the aerodynamically absurd (and apparently easy-to-steal) ZL1. Off the road, it battled with its pony car rival, the Ford Mustang, across NASCAR and V8 Supercars. It even made a surprise appearance with Garage 56 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Sadly, production concluded in 2024, and Chevrolet entered yet another era without the Camaro, with the possibilities of a revival looking increasingly bleak. Only time will tell if we ever see a seventh generation, but if or when it returns, we'll be able to know by one simple emblem. Similar to how every Mustang features a galloping horse on their trunk lid, each Camaro — barring the fifth generation — features a badge with red, white, and blue stripes. At first glance, it might look like the French flag, but what does the emblem actually signify?