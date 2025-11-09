How Reliable Are 7th Gen Dodge Chargers? Here's What JD Power Says
Few cars have as storied a history as the iconic Dodge Charger. Having first launched back in 1966, it featured a variety of V8 engines from a 5.2-liter up to a hefty 7.0-liter Hemi. A muscle car through-and-through, albeit with arguably some big missteps in the late '70s and '80s, the Charger was absent from the Dodge lineup for nearly two decades before making a triumphant return in 2006.
In 2011, the car shifted into its 7th generation with updates to the design and enhanced interiors. Noticeably, though, it was missing a stick shift option, which disappointed some muscle car enthusiasts who couldn't understand why the 7th gen Dodge Charger never got a manual transmission. In 2023, the last of the automaker's gas-powered Chargers rolled off the assembly line, with the model going on temporary hiatus.
Fortunately, for those in the market for a used 7th generation Charger, there are more than a decade's worth of model years to choose from. In order to narrow down the best options, JD Power has compiled hundreds of thousands of reviews from Charger owners and calculated the reliability of nearly every production year of its last generation. These scores are out of 100, with higher figures representing fewer reported issues from drivers, and the Charger managing to put up a range of results between 70 and 92.
Is the 7th generation of the Dodge Charger reliable?
Not every year of the Charger features a reliability score on JD Power, but the most recent models fared much better than earlier iterations. In 2023, JD Power rated the Dodge muscle car a 92 out of 100 in terms of quality and reliability, which is one of the best scores a model can achieve. It also marked a record high for the vehicle since its return to production in the mid-2000s. This score also towered over fellow muscle car competition like 2023's Ford Mustang, which garnered an 84 out of 100. It's still admittedly a good score, but it's not quite as impressive, and Ford's hundreds of recalled Mustangs aren't helping that result. There is sadly no reliability data on Dodge's electrified version yet for additional comparison, but brand new Dodge Charger Daytona EVs are already getting massive discounts, suggesting sales have been underwhelming.
The 2019 Charger managed to capture the next best set of numbers with an 87 out of 100 followed by 2018's model, which dipped down to a score of 81. Unfortunately, the reliability figures would take a further dip between 2017 and 2012 (while 2011 didn't even receive a rating), never managing to crack 80 in those older years. In fact, the first available reliability score for the 7th generation — 2012 — received its worst showing with a 70 out of 100, which is considered an average result. According to drivers on Car Complaints, 2012's Charger received reports of widespread electrical problems, particularly surrounding the failure of the alternator. A new alternator on a Dodge Charger is typically between $931 and $1,013, with the part itself making up the lion's share of the total, according to Repair Pal.