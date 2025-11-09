How Reliable Are 7th Gen Dodge Chargers? Here's What JD Power Says

Few cars have as storied a history as the iconic Dodge Charger. Having first launched back in 1966, it featured a variety of V8 engines from a 5.2-liter up to a hefty 7.0-liter Hemi. A muscle car through-and-through, albeit with arguably some big missteps in the late '70s and '80s, the Charger was absent from the Dodge lineup for nearly two decades before making a triumphant return in 2006.

In 2011, the car shifted into its 7th generation with updates to the design and enhanced interiors. Noticeably, though, it was missing a stick shift option, which disappointed some muscle car enthusiasts who couldn't understand why the 7th gen Dodge Charger never got a manual transmission. In 2023, the last of the automaker's gas-powered Chargers rolled off the assembly line, with the model going on temporary hiatus.

Fortunately, for those in the market for a used 7th generation Charger, there are more than a decade's worth of model years to choose from. In order to narrow down the best options, JD Power has compiled hundreds of thousands of reviews from Charger owners and calculated the reliability of nearly every production year of its last generation. These scores are out of 100, with higher figures representing fewer reported issues from drivers, and the Charger managing to put up a range of results between 70 and 92.