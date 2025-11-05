Automakers Beg Trump To Extend North American Free Trade Deal Worth 'Tens Of Billions Of Dollars'

Believe it or not, the tariffs imposed by President Trump are having a significant impact on Toyota's bottom line. The Japanese automaker's US sales grew by nearly 6% despite the tariffs provoking a 7% drop in year-on-year profit. There is still demand for Toyota vehicles, but they are just more expensive to produce because the President effectively picked a number out of a hat to tax imports. From the Associated Press:

Toyota said its efforts, such as bigger sales, better model mix and cost cuts, will add more than 900 billion yen ($5.8 billion) to the company's bottom line in this fiscal year. "Despite the impact of U.S. tariffs, we have continued to build upon our improvement efforts such as increasing sales volume, improving costs and expanding value chain profits," it said in a statement. During the six months through September, it sold more than 1.5 million vehicles in North America and 970,000 vehicles in Japan. First half sales grew 5.8% to 24.6 trillion yen ($160 billion). For the latest quarter through September, Toyota reported a 62% rise in profit to 932 billion yen ($6 billion) on 12.38 trillion yen ($80 billion ) in sales, up 8% on year.

Toyota is weathering the economic storm and taking steps to maintain its growth. However, the US market is important enough to the Japanese manufacturer that its profit is directly impacted by the policies coming out of the Oval Office.