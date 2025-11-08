Overfilled Your Oil? Here's How To Get Rid Of The Excess

If you've handled plenty of DIY jobs on your car, changing the oil seems simple enough. Still, it's easy to overdo it and wind up with too much in the crankcase. If you change your oil while parked on uneven ground, you'll get an inaccurate dipstick reading. When on a level surface, the oil should sit between the low and full marks. But on a slanted surface oil pools at one end of the pan, which may make the level look higher or lower than it actually is. If you get a false low reading, you'd think the engine is still short on oil, add more, only to find the level sitting past the full mark once everything settles.

You might also get a false reading if you pull the dipstick right after turning off the engine. The oil's still making its way back down through the engine and hasn't fully drained into the pan. Let the oil settle for a few minutes and the engine cool down a bit to get an accurate reading.

If you need to top off your engine oil, add it gradually and check the dipstick between pours. Since most engines only need about a quarter of a quart to move from low to full, even a small overpour can push the level too high.

When there's too much oil, you can loosen the drain plug slightly to release the excess. If you'd rather avoid crawling under the car, an oil extractor through the dipstick tube offers a cleaner and more controlled fix. These methods work well, but they have to be done correctly to avoid overdraining and ending up with oil below the safe mark.