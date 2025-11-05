These Automakers Should Start Building Spaceships, According To You

With the rising average price of a new vehicle steadily shrinking the potential market of buyers, automakers should shift their focus to selling to the wealthiest customers possible: governments. SpaceX has proven that civilian and military officials will trip over themselves to give you a contract if your company can offer launch services at a cheaper price than your competitors. According to the Treasury Department, the federal government has awarded $23.5 billion in contracts to Elon Musk's private space company since 2008.

We asked our readers earlier this week which automakers should start building spaceships. Plenty of the responses were complaints that car companies need to focus on the issues with the ground-based vehicles. They missed the big picture. Automakers could use their space revenue to adequately fund the development of their lunar rovers so they're never recalled. Do you know how expensive it would be to establish a service center on the Moon? How would you even train a technician to fix a faulty liftgate in one-sixth gravity? We'll cross that bridge when we get there. Without further ado, here are the car manufacturers that should enter the commercial space industry: