Andrew Cuomo Ends His Mayoral Campaign By Assuring Voters He Doesn't Drive 'The O.J. Bronco'

It's election day in New York City and across the country, which means candidates are making their final appeals to Americans to try and win their votes. Former New York Governor, current mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo has decided to spend that time justifying the white 1996 Ford Bronco he owns, which definitely has nothing to do with O.J. Simpson.

In a social media post on the eve of the election, Cuomo can be seen standing in front of his so-called "Good Luck Truck." The video was posted just hours after Cuomo was seen getting into the Bronco (parked illegally in a bike lane), sparking questions and comparisons to The Juice's famous 1994 getaway vehicles. Of course, that was A.C. Cowling's Bronco, not O.J.'s, but we don't have to get into all of that. Anyway, the disgraced former governor apparently wanted to get out ahead of the whole O.J. thing by facing the issue head-on, and he fell completely on his face.

In the video, which is a bit over a minute long, Cuomo says he has had the '96 Bronco XLT for many years, and he admits that he had been "ridiculed quite a bit" for it being "the O.J. Bronco." From there, Cuomo decided to get into some sort of car particulars that only Jalopnik commenters could appreciate, pointing out the black and gold pin striping along the side of the SUV as well as a different color interior (who the hell remembers O.J.'s interior color?)

"So, while not the O.J. Bronco, it is still a classic piece of automobilia history," Cuomo said.

I don't know about you all, but that makes it sound like he's disappointed it isn't O.J.'s Bronco. Still, he must think the Broncos hold some sort of mystical powers. Cuomo ended the video by saying he was going to "win because of this Ford Bronco." Does he think O.J. won his trial because he owned a Bronco? How deep does this go?