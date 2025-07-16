Andrew Cuomo Tries, Fails To Be Relatable When Jump-Starting Car In Almost Certainly Staged Campaign Ad

Many have dunked on Cuomo for the seemingly faking the video, given that his Charger is facing the same direction as the kid's 2018-2020 Acura TLX, but that's not an accurate critique. The Charger's battery is in its trunk, so setting the cars up dog-meeting-dog style is actually proper in this specific instance. Cuomo's cable etiquette, however, is improper — the positive (red) cable should go on the TLX first, then the Charger, then the negative (black) to the Charger, and finally the negative on a piece of unpainted metal in the TLX rather than the battery. Connecting the cables as Cuomo did risks a short, though the former Governor is no stranger to risky decision-making.

The clip was shot on Manhattan's wealthy Upper East Side, along East 91st Street in front of Surprise Cleaners, where there's a very real possibility the TLX was parked in front of a fire hydrant. The specific corner, East 91st and 2nd Ave, is actually in a district that Mamdani won in the primary. Cuomo can also be seen standing in the street to close the Acura's hood, forcing traffic to move into the street's unprotected bike lane. It's abundantly clear that, staged or not, the video is a perfect example of why this sort of car-centric thinking doesn't work in the densely-populated areas of New York City. New Yorkers get it, but it seems Cuomo still has to learn.