Andrew Cuomo Keeps Driving His Dodge Charger Too Fast And Getting Tickets From Speed Cameras He Implemented

New Yorkers faced triple-digit temperatures as they headed to the polls on Tuesday to select the Democratic nominee for mayor. Andrew Cuomo, mayoral candidate and disgraced former governor, faced a different kind of heat after he was caught speeding in his Dodge Charger four times over a 35-day period earlier this year. Ironically, then-Governor Cuomo signed the bill into law that created the city's speed camera program in 2013.

Cuomo moved back to New York City at the start of March when he launched his mayoral campaign. His black Dodge Charger 392 has quickly become a sight around town for both residents and traffic enforcement devices. The second-generation politician still living in his father's shadow paid $365 in fines between March 6 and May 2, according to city records compiled by the New York Post. Cuomo got two tickets within a minute while blasting up the West Side Highway, then another two in a week for speeding in Brooklyn school zones. It should be noted that Cuomo signed an expansion of the school zone coverage alongside his mother on Mother's Day in 2019. While there's no escape from the city's speed cameras, Cuomo escaped any long-term repercussions for the allegations that should have derailed his campaign from the start.