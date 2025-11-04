You Can Shower With Your Truck's Pee (If You Drive Toyota's Hydrogen-Powered Overland Tacoma SEMA Concept)

Of course, this is a SEMA build — these things aren't built for practicality, and the H2-Overlander appears to be no exception. The Toyota Mirai claims 402 miles of range from its fuel cell, and it's unlikely the bigger, heavier Tacoma can hit those same numbers using the same hardware (Toyota's press release is unsurprisingly silent on range). An overland vehicle that can only operate out of Los Angeles, with a very limited range of operation before it has to go back to the city, isn't exactly the fearless blazer of new trails that overlanders want to be. It might make a viable camp vehicle, though, so long as you don't stray too far.

The H2-Overlander is highly unlikely to ever enter production. For one, automakers seem to be moving on to street trucks as the hot new thing, but the bigger issue here is the powerplant. Hydrogen is simply not viable in the United States like Toyota wants it to be, and that doesn't seem to be changing now matter how much the automaker beats this dead horse. The H2-Overlander will likely always be just a concept, albeit a concept with the neat party trick of pissing on your head and calling it a shower.