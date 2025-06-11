Toyota's GR LH2 Concept Is Ready For Le Mans' Hydrogen Future Before Race Organizers

If the Automobile Club de l'Ouest has its way, hydrogen will play a significant role at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the near future. Toyota Gazoo Racing unveiled its GR LH2 Racing Concept on Wednesday at the Circuit de la Sarthe in France ahead of this year's edition of the French endurance classic. Toyota's new racing test bed is being exhibited by the ACO alongside three other hydrogen-powered sports cars. However, it will be years before any hydrogen machine takes the start at the 24-hour race.

The GR LH2 Racing Concept is an operational test car based on the GR010 Hybrid Hypercar, its current Le Mans entry. Toyota is tight-lipped about the full capabilities of the liquid hydrogen-fueled sports prototype, but it builds on the Japanese automaker's previous endeavors in recent years using the alternative fuel in motorsport. Toyota has been developing and racing a hydrogen-powered Corolla in Japan's Super Taikyu Series since 2021. Akio Toyoda races the hatchback under his nom de course Morizo. The experimental Corolla was brought to Le Mans in 2023 and ran a demo lap.