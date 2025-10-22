Consumer Reports Says You Should Avoid These Luxury SUVs
There can be huge sadness and disappointment if you end up with a luxury SUV that doesn't quite deliver the experience you'd expect, given they cost an awful lot to buy new. Unfortunately, the reality with the car buying process is that there's always a chance it could happen. That's why it's important to do your research and discover which car is worth your money and time before going to see it in the metal. Even so, with countless models available, knowing which luxury SUVs to consider and which to avoid can be tricky.
That's why organizations like Consumer Reports do the legwork to establish which models are likely to be a cause for concern, so you can shop without worry. Having tested over 150 SUVs, Consumer Reports compiled a list of the worst and most disappointing luxury SUVs that it believes you should never buy. But the non-profit didn't simply list the bad apples. It also recommended what it considers the better options based on their performance in road tests, as well as reliability and owner satisfaction surveys. Again, it's worth remembering that buying a car generally involves some degree of risk, and your experience with any vehicle can vary. So, CR isn't making any guarantees about potential issues here. Rather, its purpose is to equip you with the information to avoid being let down.
Luxury entry-level SUV to Avoid: 2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale
European luxury SUVs didn't all fare well in CR's eyes this year, and the Alfa Romeo Tonale is the first offender on the list. One issue with the Tonale, according to the non-profit organization, is that its powertrain does not offer consistent power delivery, and its handling is dull for what you'd expect from an Alfa Romeo. CR also wasn't impressed with the way the Tonale tackles twisty roads, its interior quality, and the amount of noise that gets into the cabin. Plus, the Tonale's average reliability scores will deter many buyers.
Instead of the Alfa Romeo SUV, Consumer Reports recommends the 2025 Mini Cooper Countryman as the better choice for those wanting a subcompact SUV. The Mini Countryman is a solid alternative to the Tonale, with similar dimensions, fuel economy, and interior room. And while the Cooper Countryman's 241 horsepower is 44 horsepower less than the Tonale's output, it counters that deficit with rewarding handling. CR also found the Mini Cooper Countryman interior to be substantially quiet.
Luxury compact SUV to Avoid: 2025 Jaguar F-Pace
With every other Jaguar now dead, the F-Pace is the only option for buyers hankering for a vehicle from the British behemoth, and it looks incredibly tempting. Not only is it stunning to look at, but it's also comfortable and genuinely fun to drive. The F-Pace brings a smooth transmission and a range of engine options, too, including a 567-horsepower supercharged 5.0-liter V8 found beneath the hood of the F-Pace SVR 575. However, Consumer Reports is convinced that these qualities aren't enough to make up for its shortcomings.
The F-Pace is said to have below average reliability and owner satisfaction, and its infotainment system is considered to be difficult to use. Then, there's the AC system, which also failed to convince. Based on the Jaguar's shortcomings, CR thinks the 2025 Acura RDX is the way to go. That's because the RDX offers slightly better fuel economy, above-average reliability, as well as a quality and comfortable interior, all while being engaging to drive. But the RDX isn't without its quirks. CR notes that the touchpad is finicky and that the push-button gear selector has a steep learning curve. While not deal breakers, they're worth bearing in mind.
Luxury two-row midsized SUV to Avoid: 2025 Land Rover Defender
The combustion-powered Defender is still going strong (for now) in the face of ever-tightening emissions regulations, so the midsize SUV is bound to appeal to those wanting conventional gas. However, you're going to have to put up with certain issues, according to Consumer Reports. One of those issues is the concern about reliability, given the vehicle's below-average rating. CR also feels that you may be put off by the frustrating controls and annoyingly slow responses from the infotainment system. Regarding the audio and climate controls, CR says the tasks can be "confusing to do and require multiple steps."
If you're interested in an SUV from this segment, CR recommends the BMW X5. While it's not a go-anywhere vehicle in the same sense as the Defender, it's seen as a good all-around car and received praise for its interior quality, agility, power delivery, and solid fuel economy. It averaged 23 mpg in CR's test, which the organization says is "the best among its gasoline-only peers." In comparison, the Defender returned a slightly lower 18 mpg overall. Regarding reliability, the BMW X5 has an above-average score, which makes it all the more tempting.
Luxury three-row midsized SUV to Avoid: 2025 Lincoln Aviator
The Lincoln Aviator has been given a host of updates for 2025, including a new infotainment system, gauge cluster screen, and an available BlueCruise Level 2 system. However, CR argues that it's still not a brilliant place to start your search for a luxury three-row midsize SUV. Much like the Land Rover Defender above, the Lincoln Aviator is said to offer average fuel economy and complicated controls. Predicted reliability and owner satisfaction are also revealed to be below average.
Then, there's the engine, which isn't always smooth under acceleration, and the cruise-control interface, which CR claims can cause distraction. CR also faults the voice command button on the steering wheel rim for being too easy to activate without meaning to do so. Therefore, it recommends the Lexus TX instead, as it boasts above-average reliability, a well-constructed interior, spacious accommodations, as well as impressive body control and precise cornering characteristics for a vehicle of its height and weight.
Luxury large SUV to Avoid: 2025 Cadillac Escalade
The Cadillac Escalade has traditionally stood for luxury itself, and it received an update for 2025 to keep it fresh and in line with the current design language being rolled out within the brand's EV range. Even with the welcomed updates, it still lacks things like blind spot warning and rear cross traffic warning in the base trim, which CR considers a let down considering its sky-high price tag (pricing begins at $88,100 for the base trim, plus a $2,595 destination fee).
The SUV's high entry step is also said to make it challenging to get into, and forward visibility is compromised somewhat by the high hood. The Escalade's below-average reliability rating also detracts from it being a smart buy. Thus, the better choice, according to Consumer Reports, is the 2025 BMW X7, which it considers to be a more reliable proposition, thanks to its above-average rating. The X7 also has a comfortable ride, a slick-shifting transmission, as well as a quiet and lavishly finished interior.