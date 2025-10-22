Consumer Reports Says You Should Avoid These Luxury SUVs

There can be huge sadness and disappointment if you end up with a luxury SUV that doesn't quite deliver the experience you'd expect, given they cost an awful lot to buy new. Unfortunately, the reality with the car buying process is that there's always a chance it could happen. That's why it's important to do your research and discover which car is worth your money and time before going to see it in the metal. Even so, with countless models available, knowing which luxury SUVs to consider and which to avoid can be tricky.

That's why organizations like Consumer Reports do the legwork to establish which models are likely to be a cause for concern, so you can shop without worry. Having tested over 150 SUVs, Consumer Reports compiled a list of the worst and most disappointing luxury SUVs that it believes you should never buy. But the non-profit didn't simply list the bad apples. It also recommended what it considers the better options based on their performance in road tests, as well as reliability and owner satisfaction surveys. Again, it's worth remembering that buying a car generally involves some degree of risk, and your experience with any vehicle can vary. So, CR isn't making any guarantees about potential issues here. Rather, its purpose is to equip you with the information to avoid being let down.