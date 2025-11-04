Can You Use Windex On Car Windows?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your car's windows and windshield are among its hardest parts to clean. Auto glass is clear, for starters, and using the wrong cleaning products could introduce streaking and affect driving visibility. The original Windex glass cleaner seems fine for cleaning exterior glass because it contains ammonia, a potent solvent that evaporates quickly, making it unlikely to leave streaks on the windows and windshield.

However, the fumes and strong odor could irritate the skin, eyes, throat, and respiratory system of vulnerable users. And since ammonia is a solvent, it can prematurely degrade window tints, causing them to fade, crack, or discolor with repeated exposure, making it unsuitable for cleaning interior auto glass. Moreover, glass cleaners with ammonia could be harmful and toxic when mixed with bleach. Doing so produces chloramine vapors, which can cause pulmonary edema, or fluid in the lungs, with prolonged exposure.

Windex is great for cleaning windows and other hard surfaces around the home, but we prefer ammonia-free glass cleaners when cleaning car windows and windshields. Windex's ammonia-free glass cleaner is more suitable for use in cars, and the mild formula can clean tinted windows without damaging them, though Windex recommends you "test in an inconspicuous spot first, since there are different qualities of tint." What's more, ammonia-free glass cleaners have no strong odors or fumes that could pose health risks or cause foggy windows. Windex also has a vinegar-based glass cleaner that makes do without ammonia, so it's another safer alternative to original Windex.